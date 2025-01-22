The end for holiday tradition! no toll-free for festive seasons starting 2025, govt announced

Work minister Alexander Nanta Linggi announced that the government will no longer give toll exemptions for festive seasons.

Instead, they will replace this termination of tolls with a “more targeted approach,” as quoted by Berita Harian.

“(The decision to abolish toll exemptions) is aligned with our efforts to implement targeted subsidies. The details will be announced soon,” he said.

Recently, the government announced toll exemptions in conjunction with the Christmas holidays, and it applied to personal cars, which are under Class 1 vehicles.

Nantha also added that the toll exemption initiative would cost the government about RM38 million.