Not Proton S50: Proton S70 is the new sedan, possibly launching next month - striking resemblance with Geely Emgrand

Ok guys, we can finally put an end to the Proton S50 speculation.The new Proton’s C-segment sedan will be known as Proton S70. The upcoming Proton S70 sedan was seen completely undisguised during a video shoot, wearing the S70 badge.

A dashcam recording circulating online now has not only confirmed the name but also buries the long guessing game Proton has been playing with us. Regardless, it's now official: The new sedan will be the Proton S70.

Does the design remind you of a certain Geely Emgrand? Hell yeah it does! The Proton S70 is set to be the first Sedan developed under Geely and the anticipation is brewing now that we’ve got a sneak peak. If we talk about Proton S70 interior, Proton may head the same way as Geely Emgrand's sleek looking interior.

As Proton S70 steps into the limelight, many must wonder what the S70’s price, specs and when the release date could be. Well, as for the release date of the Proton S70, Proton’s CEO, Dr Li Chunrong had already revealed in early September that the new model will be released in two months time. So, based on his timeline, we are looking at an official release by Proton around the first or 2nd week of November.

As for the powertrain, the Proton S70 is likely to be offered the Geely’s China-market equivalent Emgrand’s 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine that outputs 114 PS and 147 Nm of torque, driving the front wheels through a CVT gearbox.

When it comes to Proton S70’s pricing, we just hope for it to be competitive pricing as it is poised to rival its Japanese counterparts - Toyota Vios, Nissan Almera and Honda City. That is a battle we would definitely love to see, wouldn't you agree?

What do you think of the Proton S70?