Nyobolt EV unleashes 249km of range and lightning-fast 6-minute charging time

ex-JLR design head Ian Callum, in collaboration with British start-up battery company Nyobolt, has reimagined the Lotus Elise S1 as a new electric vehicle.

The company claims that it offers rapid charging capabilities due to the use of small battery packs (35kWh). As a result, it only takes six minutes for a full charge and provides a range of up to 249km.

According to reports, another factor contributing to the shorter charging time is the sports car's lightweight design, weighing only around 1,000kg. The Nyobolt EV is slightly wider and longer than the compact Elise but maintains its compact and lightweight nature while incorporating a fully electric powertrain.

Additionally, the Nyobolt EV's body appears more muscular compared to the original version, thanks to the addition of modern features. Notable details include specially made 19-inch alloy wheels for the Nyobolt EV, round LED headlights, quad LED taillights, side cameras, side intakes, a rear deck resembling a ventilated engine cover, a ducktail spoiler, and a removable composite roof panel.

Finally, a Type 2 charging port is installed on the B-pillar. However, the model is not currently planned for production, but Nyobolt has stated that its advanced battery cells will be released in 2024.