Over 6,700 cars sold by UMW Toyota in April - 9% year-to-date increase

UMW Toyota Motor sold over 6,700 cars in April 2023 - a modest but welcomed 9% year-to-date (YTD) increase compared to the same period last year.

A total of 6,767 vehicles comprising 6,681 Toyotas and 86 Lexus units were sold last month and despite a slight increase in YTD, UMW Toyota saw a minor 3% decrease in monthly figures compared to April 2022.

Despite this very minor setback, UMW Toyota is still on course in hitting its mid-year target even with the shorter operating month of April due to Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

According to Datuk Ravindran K., UMW Toyota's President, "We remain confident in our ability to deliver strong year-on-year growth. We have also seen promising response to our new models launched in quarter one of 2023, particularly the All-New Toyota Vios, and we expect this to contribute to our continued growth throughout the year."

Regarding the Daihatsu DNGA crash test 'inaccuracies', UMW Toyota assures everyone that the new 2023 Toyota Vios sold here in Malaysia is still of high quality in terms of standards as well as safety.

"We would like to assure you that the All-New Toyota Vios complies with all safety regulations and there is no compromise to the quality of the vehicle. The safety of our customers and our vehicles are always our top priority," added Datuk Ravindran.

To further push its efforts in terms of sales and brand representation in the country, UMW Toyota is gassing up on two exciting initiatives - Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival Season 6 and Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup 2023.

Race 2 of the TGR Festival Season 6 will take place from 3-4 June 2023 at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC). If you love some wheel-to-wheel action from the Vios Challenge as well as some top Malaysian celebrities duking it out on the race track, this is one of the events that you should not miss.

As for the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup, the simulator racing challenge also returns for its sixth year with over 1,000 online competitors signing up to get their hands on the total prize money purse of RM90,000. Getting the young blood into racing through 'video games' is indeed a worthwhile effort to dig out the next local motorsports talents.