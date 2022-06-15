Pasir Gudang City Council Shifts to EV

The Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) is going green in a big way by replacing five of its official cars with electric vehicles or EVs.

Apparently, it's all part of the MBPG's long-term plans to shift the council as well as the district into a more eco-friendly environment. Pasir Gudang's mayor, Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman, informed the press that they've ordered five EVs and more units like electric vans that will slowly be part of the council's mobility electrification in the future.

*Image credit: The Star

Pasir Gudang district moving to EVs

Johor's Mentri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, was present to check out the cars unveiled by the Pasir Gudang City Council and the photo posted on The Star was him sitting in a Tesla. Fancy stuff, but a small price to pay as a valiant effort to reduce their overall carbon footprint.

Datuk Asman also stated that the plan to shift over to EV for MBPG was suggested during the midst of COVID-19, but like most things, deliveries were delayed due to restrictions on many levels. Good intentions, but not so good timing?

Anyway, Pasir Gudang currently has three EV charging stations (Pasir Gudang, Iskandar Puteri, and Johor Bahru) and with this move toward EVs, the council is indeed planning for more to be built soon. All these cars have to charge somewhere and somewhere fast, right?

A quote from the local government committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor is an interesting one. According to him, "We need to move towards that as our neighbour Singapore is already taking proactive measures to limit vehicles running on diesel while encouraging the use of EVs. To benefit from Singapore’s economy, we must be on par with them."