PDRM special operations to monitor high-powered motorcycles

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) is currently carrying out special operations on high-powered motorcycles across the country.

These special operations will also involve other agencies from Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

The Deputy Director of the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), Deputy Commissioner Mohd Nasri Omar, stated that his side was aware of the activities of high-powered motorcyclists who often ride at high speeds together with committing other traffic offenses.

*Image credit: Nestia

As reported by Sinar Harian earlier this week, Nasri said, "As a preventive measure, JSPT will hold a Special Op on High Power Motorcycles throughout the country where the focus will be on riders who commit traffic offences."

Those involved in the offense of reckless and dangerous riding can be charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and if found guilty can be sentenced to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years and a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM15,000.

JSPT advises all owners of high-powered motorcycles to always be careful on the road, obey the law, and not get involved in any outlaw activities. Be safe and stay safe, folks.