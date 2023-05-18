Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. PDRM special operations to monitor high-powered motorcycles

PDRM special operations to monitor high-powered motorcycles

Auto News
 | 

PDRM special operations to monitor high-powered motorcycles

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) is currently carrying out special operations on high-powered motorcycles across the country.

These special operations will also involve other agencies from Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

The Deputy Director of the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), Deputy Commissioner Mohd Nasri Omar, stated that his side was aware of the activities of high-powered motorcyclists who often ride at high speeds together with committing other traffic offenses.

high powered motorcycles pdrm jspt special operations*Image credit: Nestia

As reported by Sinar Harian earlier this week, Nasri said, "As a preventive measure, JSPT will hold a Special Op on High Power Motorcycles throughout the country where the focus will be on riders who commit traffic offences."

Those involved in the offense of reckless and dangerous riding can be charged under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and if found guilty can be sentenced to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years and a fine of not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM15,000.

JSPT advises all owners of high-powered motorcycles to always be careful on the road, obey the law, and not get involved in any outlaw activities. Be safe and stay safe, folks.

 

Related Tags
PDRM JSPT high-powered motorcycles high-powered motorcycles Malaysia superbikes superbikes Malaysia sports bikes sports bikes Malaysia
Print
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party