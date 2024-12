Perodua will showcase its EV concept EMO-II at Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2024.

A 30-second teaser video from Perodua earlier today focuses on the exterior of the EMO-II, and it is quite clear that it is a compact hatch built in a visualisation of Perodua Myvi.

Last year, the national carmaker already gave an idea of its potential fully electric plans through the Electric Motion Online (EMO) concept. Enforcing its EV angle, Perodua even made a companion miniature charging assembly with the model.

Perodua also states that the would-be B-segment model has the same measurements as the current Myvi, with a length of 3,895 mm, width of 1,735 mm, height of 1,515 mm, and a 2,500 mm wheelbase.

Somewhat underwhelmingly, the electric motor generates just 95 PS and 121 Nm of torque, delivering a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 10 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h. Perodua envisions a 50 kWh battery for its first EV, which provides a range of 300-350 km and can be charged via DC charging at up to 300 kW.

For more information, we might need to wait the reveal of EMO-II at KLIMS that will happens at MITEC on 5-11 December 2024.