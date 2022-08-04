Perodua Sold Over 145,000 Cars (So Far) - 48% Jump From 2021

Perodua sales and bookings are still going strong even after the sales tax was reintroduced in July 2022.

A total of 24,265 orders have been placed in the month of July alone, which shows very healthy and strong demand for the brand's model offerings, particularly the all-new Perodua Alza.

Almost 50% more sales compared to 2021

Perodua also reported that their sales numbers from January until July of 2022 sit at 145,689 units - 48.7% more compared to the same period in 2021 when they managed to deliver 97,945 new cars within that particular timeframe.

According to Perodua's President and CEO, Dato' Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, "The sales increase can be attributed to two main reasons, the first is due to the strong demand for our vehicles, especially between January and June this year as customers wanted to take advantage of the government’s sales tax exemption initiative."

"The second reason why the 2022 year-to-date numbers are stronger is due to the nationwide Covid-19 pandemic lockdown that happened between June and mid-August last year,” added Dato' Sri Zainal.

Almost 40,000 bookings for the Perodua Alza

It seems that Perodua timed it right with the launch of the new Perodua Alza model as they've received around 39,000 bookings so far and 9,000 of them were placed in July. Perodua is also targetting a monthly sales target of 3,000 units of the new Alza.

"While the year-to-date numbers are encouraging, we are still cautious as there are still lingering issues in the automotive ecosystem last month, which include shortage of labour and residual semiconductor supply availability."

"As a result, our month-to-month sales were reduced by 13.3% to 18,346 units in July compared with 21,164 units registered in June this year," Dato’ Sri Zainal said.