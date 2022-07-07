Perodua Sales Up By 30% - Myvi Still The King But Bezza Is The Model Of The Moment

Judging by the interest shown in the soon-to-be-launched Alza, Perodua is set to have a bumper year.

Perodua has sold 127,343 vehicles from January to June 2022, a 30% jump from 97,290 units sold in the same period last year. The Myvi is still Perodua's top-seller with 38,039 units registered, followed by the Perodua Axia with 29,183 units and closely behind that, the Perodua Bezza at 28,719 units.

Although the Myvi is still the king, according to Perodua, the Bezza is gaining sales momentum and is the most sought-after model at the moment.

"There was a significant rush in vehicle booking, especially when the government extended the registration period to 31 March 2023 and we thank Malaysians for choosing Perodua as their brand of choice," Perodua President and Chief Executive Officer Dato' Zainal Abidin Ahmad said.

"Speaking of the sales tax exemption; on the last day of the initiative, Perodua saw the highest single booking day on 30 June 2022 with 25,100 vehicles orders taken," he said.

"This is unprecedented and a testament to the growth potential of Malaysia's automotive industry given the right incentive."

Perodua however was keen to point out that their sales performance increase was contributed by the low number of sales of vehicles in June 2021, due to the second lockdown to reduce Covid-19 infection cases.

As a comparison, for the month of June 2021, Perodua only registered 1,009 units, while in June 2022, we sold 21,164 units. On a month-to-month comparison, Perodua's sales performance increased by 10.7% from 18,901 units registered in May 2022.

Dato' Zainal said that the increase in registration in June 2022 was also due to better parts supply compared to the month of May.

Despite this upbeat news, Dato' Zainal said that issues such as skilled labour and parts shortages are still present and has asked customers to help them out by being tolerant in terms of delivery.

Perodua is working closely with its suppliers and in some cases, has sent Perodua staff to work at their premises to ensure that parts supply continues to flow.

"We sincerely apologise for the long wait and are doing everything in our power to further improve production for the benefit of our customers," he said.

Despite these issues, Perodua is still maintaining that it will achieve its full-year sales target of 247,800 units, which the soon-to-launch Perodua Alza will probably boost.



