Petronas has started dispersing flood aids and donations

Petronas is already handing out flood aid in preparation for the upcoming rainy season.

While some are busy campaigning for the upcoming election, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is getting ready for the rainy season, as they have allocated RM6.7 million in flood contributions to deal with the predicted disaster this year.

The allocation includes donations to rescue agencies in an effort to help the teams prepare for the floods.

According to Sinar Harian, Petronas East Coast General Manager, Mohammad Ahmad Shazly Ramli said Pahang was among the states that received donations in the form of rescue equipment and protection for the flood victims. This contribution will also been handed over to Kelantan and Terengganu shortly.

He said this when Sinar Harian met him the Petronas Flood Preparation Donation Ceremony to the Pahang government. The donation was handed over by Petronas' East Coast GM to the Menteri Besar of Pahang, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

The donated equipment includes two engine-powered boats, fuel tanks and mobile boat trailers, 1,000 tents (C-Tents), 700 life jackets and 7,000 raincoats.

Ramli also said that the contribution for the state of Pahang was part of 36 boats, 8,800 tents, 5,500 life jackets and 55,000 raincoats provided by Petronas for 14 states across the country.

Not only is Petronas donating equipment, their foundation, Yayasan Petronas is also involved in organising the Community-Based Disaster Risk Management Program (CBDRM), for residents in Mukim Ganchong in Pekan, Pahang and Tumpat Islands, Kelantan.

"Preparation training programs before the disaster were implemented to help residents in high-risk areas to prepare more systematically to face floods," said Ramli.