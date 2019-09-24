Petronas Introduces New Syntium With CoolTech Engine Lubricant Range

Petronas Lubricants Marketing Malaysia today introduced its new range of Petronas Syntium with CoolTech engine lubricants which have been specifically formulated to fight against excessive engine heat in order to improve engine efficiency and performance.

The complete range of Petronas lubricants with CoolTech is as follows:

Syntium 500 (Mineral): SAE 5W-30, SAE 15W-40, SAE 10W-30

Syntium 800 (Semi-Syn): SAE 5W-30, SAE 10W-40

Syntium 3000 (Fully-Syn): SAE 5W-40

Syntium 3000 E (Fully-Syn): SAE 5W-30

Syntium 5000 E (Fully-Syn): SAE 5W-50

Syntium 7000 Hybrid (Fully-Syn): SAE 0W-20 (Ultimate Series)

Syntium 7000 (Fully-Syn): SAE 0W-16, SAE 0W-20, SAE 0W-40 (Ultimate Series)

Retail prices to be announced

The highlight Syntium 7000 Hybrid is also the company’s first engine oil specifically developed for Hybrid engines. All Petronas lubricants meet the latest API SN Plus specifications; protecting against Low-Speed Pre-Ignition (LSPI) for turbocharged direct-injection petrol powered vehicles.

Formulated for modern driving conditions, Petronas’ CoolTech technology is developed with strong oil chains that effectively absorb and transfer heat away from critical engine parts and maintain the oil’s structural and protective integrity, so vital engine components remain protected with a stable oil film.

Tests conducted by independent testing organisations have shown that Petronas’ Cooltech range offers 8 percent better thermal resistance, over 50 percent better resistance to engine wear, and up to 15 percent better protection against deposit build-up.

Also present at the event was Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 driver and five-time (FIA) Formula One World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, on a quick pit-stop in Malaysia after the Singapore GP, “Petronas Syntium Lubricants plays such a crucial role in the cooling of our engines and supports us in achieving results on track. The teamwork between our technical organisations has been outstanding, and it’s reassuring to know that we have the best and most reliable fluid for our engines,"

He added, “It makes it easier to stay focussed on our ultimate goal and achieve the best result for the team on the race track.”