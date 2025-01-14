Peugeot 408 GT review: striking on the road, fun behind the wheels

Peugeot, a brand long revered for its stylish designs and trailblazing innovations, had a tumultuous history in Malaysia, at times fading from public consciousness despite iconic models such as the 206 and 308.

Stellantis Malaysia's introduction of the Peugeot 408 GT – the highest variant, priced at RM196,055- marks a significant milestone in Peugeot’s return to the Malaysian market and a potential paradigm shift in the family car segment.

Crafted to exceed expectations, the 408 GT offers a unique blend of style, performance, and practicality. It is poised to satisfy those seeking a vehicle that combines family-friendly features with a thrilling driving experience. Let's delve into the vehicle's key attributes, uncovering why it could be the ultimate answer to the question: What makes a family car truly great?

Exterior & Interior: Bold design – hard to resist

The Peugeot 408 GT defies conventional categorisation, presenting itself as a revolutionary fusion of sedan and SUV traits. This unique vehicle promises the ideal balance between a sedan's planted, confident driving experience and the elevated seating position and higher ground clearance of an SUV.

Peugeot's creators assert that the 408 GT is the world's first of its kind. It appeals to drivers who seek a more distinctive and innovative profile than a compact SUV, which they believe may come across as too commonplace or conventional for their taste. This distinctive design philosophy has resulted in a vehicle that blends practicality and style in an entirely new way.

Its striking design features, such as the Matrix LED fang-like headlamps, cat-ear-esque spoiler, 20-inch wheels with Monolithe Black rim and tiger-scratched taillights, demand attention and leave a lasting impression on onlookers.

Peugeot's iconic i-Cockpit design philosophy is prominently featured within the 408, contributing to its distinctiveness and innovative design. The compact steering wheel, which may initially seem unusual, quickly becomes a natural extension of the driver's intent, providing an immersive and direct driving experience.

The high-mounted digital instrument cluster sits perfectly in the line of sight, enabling drivers to effortlessly monitor their speed, navigation, and other crucial information without taking their eyes off the road. Yet, the combination of the unconventional steering wheel and this uniquely positioned display may require adjustment.

Peugeot's attention to detail and commitment to comfort are reflected in the 408 GT's infotainment system, a state-of-the-art solution that seamlessly integrates with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Its intuitive touchscreen interface provides a wealth of functions, including music streaming, navigation, and vehicle settings, all accessible with just a tap or swipe. The 10-speaker Focal audio system elevates the listening experience, immersing passengers in high-quality sound.

Beyond its cutting-edge technology, Peugeot's 408 GT promises to be an inviting and comfortable environment for drivers and passengers alike. With ample legroom and spacious front seating, the interior of the 408 GT provides a welcome sense of roominess, complemented by the expansive panoramic sunroof that drenches the cabin in natural light, lending a sense of airiness and open space to the ride. Whether you're navigating through city traffic or embarking on a weekend adventure, the 408 GT's well-appointed interior ensures that every journey is as comfortable and enjoyable as it is memorable.

And what I personally think is the main point of the car is the Nappa leather-upholstered seats, a hallmark feature of the 408 GT, provide an unparalleled level of comfort and support that immediately soothes drivers and passengers alike. The seats, endorsed by the prestigious German AGR association for their ergonomic excellence, are equipped with an easy-to-use and comprehensive massage function.

Engine & Drive : Fast but comfy at the same time

The Peugeot 408 GT delivers an impressive drive thanks to its 1.6-litre turbocharged engine, which delivers a lively 218 PS and 300 Nm of torque.

Step on the accelerator and the 408 GT responds with a smooth, yet thrilling injection of power, courtesy of its turbocharged engine. The vehicle's responsiveness is evident in its agile handling, with its small steering wheel enhancing the driving experience, adding a touch of sportiness to every drive.

Whether navigating city streets, cruising on the highway, overtaking slower vehicles, or changing lanes with ease, the 408 GT's powertrain ensures ample torque is readily available, adding a dash of excitement to your daily commute.

The 408 GT's agility is an undeniable highlight, allowing it to tackle corners with grace and poise, offering an engaging and confident driving experience that belies its family car classification. The precise and responsive handling inspires drivers to seek out longer, twistier routes, making every journey a pleasure, aided by the immersive 10-speaker Focal Sound system. The 408 GT transcends the typical expectations of a family car, allowing drivers to savor the joy of a well-tuned sports sedan.

Sporty family car: Practical and excites behind the wheel

In a segment flooded with predictable family cars, the Peugeot 408 GT distinguishes itself as a bold and innovative vehicle, exceeding traditional expectations and delivering an exceptional experience.

With its agile handling, sleek design, and advanced features, the 408 GT transcends the mundanity of a conventional family car, offering an exciting and unique driving experience that sets it apart from its competition. This refreshing perspective is precisely what makes the 408 GT stand out as a shining star in a sea of ordinary.