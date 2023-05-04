Peugeot e-2008 gets Malaysian preview - 320km enough for this B-segment EV SUV?

At the ongoing Malaysia Autoshow 2023, Bermaz Auto Alliance provided a sneak peek of the Peugeot e-2008, which is the first all-electric version of the compact SUV in its history, and evidently the first EV Peugeot to be sold in Malaysia.

Of course, the example shown off at MAEPS might not exactly be aligned with the specifications and feature set of the final model coming to Malaysian showrooms, but it does give us hope that Peugeot models going forward will be equipped as GT variants instead of the lesser Allure.

The e-2008's appearance is quite similar to the regular 2008, but it includes some unique design elements, such as "e" badging on the side scuttles. It also features featuring body colour accents on the grille and front fog lamps, as well as 18-inch wheels.

Given the higher trim level, there’s a more premium material spread throughout the e-2008’s interior than we’re used to seeing here in the 2008. The seats, in particular, feature a variety of finishing and texture while the most distinguishing element here is the presence of switch-type gear selector instead of a traditional gear lever.

Being a B-segment SUV, albeit one powered by a single electric motor instead of a combustion engine, it will be pitted against the Hyundai Kona Electric, BYD Atto 3, and the Ora Good Cat upon launch.

First introduced globally in 2019, the e-2008’s specifications include a 50 kWh (46.2 kWh net) lithium-ion battery that can cover a distance of up to 320 km according to the WLTP standard. The front-mounted electric motor can generate 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) and 260 Nm of torque, enabling the e-2008 to reach a speed of 0-100 km/h in approximately 10 seconds and a maximum speed of 150 km/h.

The e-2008 has the capability to recharge its battery quickly via a CCS2 connection for DC fast charging with a maximum of 100 kW, allowing for 0-80% state of charge in only 30 minutes. Alternatively, an AC charging option is available through a Type 2 connection for up to 11 kW, which takes around 4.5 hours to reach full charge.

While that range and battery size might not upset the current crop of rivals, it is more than enough for a city runabout if you only plan to commute and charge once weekly. It’s endurance already manages to outlast the Mazda MX-30 by a significant margin.