SST Is Back: 2022 Proton X70 Prices Go Up By As Much As RM7,000

SST Is Back: 2022 Proton X70 Prices Go Up By As Much As RM7,000Auto News
As we slide into the second half of 2022, the car-buying public has been met with somber news as the SST exemptions have been lifted across the board. National automakers such as Proton, whose customers rely on sharp pricing, have been hit hardest.
With the Finance Ministry refusing to budge on further extending the SST exemptions past the 2-year period (first introduced in June 2020 as part of the PEMERKASA+ initiative), automakers are scrambling to update their pricing to reflect the return of SST into their cost breakdowns.
2022 Proton Prices With SST
Proton, for their part, has not yet given us updated pricing for all the models in their line-up but has done so for roughly 50% of it: that is the X70, Exora, and Saga. Once the full updated price list has been refreshed, we will update this article accordingly.
|
Model
|
Variant
|
New 2022 Price (WIth SST)
|
Price With SST Exemption (Before July 1st)
|
Price Increase
|
Saga
|
1.3 Standard (MT)
|
RM 34,800
|
RM 34,400
|
RM 400
|
1.3 Standard (AT)
|
RM 38,800
|
RM 38,300
|
RM 500
|
1.3 Premium (AT)
|
RM 41,800
|
RM 41,300
|
RM 500
|
1.3 Premium S (AT)
|
RM 44,800
|
RM 44,300
|
RM 500
Starting with the Saga, the brand’s most longstanding nameplate and a car that had been given a facelift and equipment bump back in May (called the MC2), prices have been increased by as much as RM500 for every variant except the baseline 1.3 Standard with a manual transmission:
Secondly, with two remaining variants of the Exora, before its rumoured replacement model comes to the fore, we see a larger price increase of RM2,500 and RM2,000 for the 1.6 Executive and 1.6 Premium, respectively.
|
Model
|
Variant
|
New 2022 Price (WIth SST)
|
Price With SST Exemption (Before July 1st)
|
Price Increase
|
Exora
|
1.6 Executive
|
RM 59,800
|
RM 57,300
|
RM 2,500
|
1.6 Premium
|
RM 66,800
|
RM 64,800
|
RM 2,000
Moving on to the 2022 model year X70, which had also been given a cosmetic refresh and a mostly-new engine transplant from the X50 Flagship and its 1.5-litre TGDI 3-cylinder turbo-petrol, we see as much as RM7,000 being added to its new on-the-road pricing. Ironically, this is for the range-topping variant that’s solely equipped with the older but more powerful 1.8-litre turbo engine.
|
Model
|
Variant
|
New 2022 Price (WIth SST)
|
Price With SST Exemption (Before July 1st)
|
Price Increase
|
X70
|
1.5 TGDI Standard 2WD
|
RM 98,800
|
RM 93,900
|
RM 4,900
|
1.5 TGDI Executive 2WD
|
RM 110,800
|
RM 105,500
|
RM 5,300
|
1.5 TGDI Executive AWD
|
RM 116,800
|
RM 111,300
|
RM 5,500
|
1.5 TGDI Premium 2WD
|
RM 123,800
|
RM 117,900
|
RM 5,900
|
1.8 TGDI Premium 2WD
|
RM 128,800
|
RM 121,800
|
RM 7,000
As mentioned, Proton has yet to reveal prices for the remaining 3 models in their line-up, namely the Persona, Iriz, and X50 (their runner-up best-seller). This is odd given that we're multiple days into July 2022. However, we will keep you posted and this article updated with the newest information as it comes in. Stay tuned!