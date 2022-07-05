SST Is Back: 2022 Proton X70 Prices Go Up By As Much As RM7,000

As we slide into the second half of 2022, the car-buying public has been met with somber news as the SST exemptions have been lifted across the board. National automakers such as Proton, whose customers rely on sharp pricing, have been hit hardest.

With the Finance Ministry refusing to budge on further extending the SST exemptions past the 2-year period (first introduced in June 2020 as part of the PEMERKASA+ initiative), automakers are scrambling to update their pricing to reflect the return of SST into their cost breakdowns.

2022 Proton Prices With SST

Proton, for their part, has not yet given us updated pricing for all the models in their line-up but has done so for roughly 50% of it: that is the X70, Exora, and Saga. Once the full updated price list has been refreshed, we will update this article accordingly.

Model Variant New 2022 Price (WIth SST) Price With SST Exemption (Before July 1st) Price Increase Saga 1.3 Standard (MT) RM 34,800 RM 34,400 RM 400 1.3 Standard (AT) RM 38,800 RM 38,300 RM 500 1.3 Premium (AT) RM 41,800 RM 41,300 RM 500 1.3 Premium S (AT) RM 44,800 RM 44,300 RM 500

Starting with the Saga, the brand’s most longstanding nameplate and a car that had been given a facelift and equipment bump back in May (called the MC2), prices have been increased by as much as RM500 for every variant except the baseline 1.3 Standard with a manual transmission:

Secondly, with two remaining variants of the Exora, before its rumoured replacement model comes to the fore, we see a larger price increase of RM2,500 and RM2,000 for the 1.6 Executive and 1.6 Premium, respectively.

Model Variant New 2022 Price (WIth SST) Price With SST Exemption (Before July 1st) Price Increase Exora 1.6 Executive RM 59,800 RM 57,300 RM 2,500 1.6 Premium RM 66,800 RM 64,800 RM 2,000

Moving on to the 2022 model year X70, which had also been given a cosmetic refresh and a mostly-new engine transplant from the X50 Flagship and its 1.5-litre TGDI 3-cylinder turbo-petrol, we see as much as RM7,000 being added to its new on-the-road pricing. Ironically, this is for the range-topping variant that’s solely equipped with the older but more powerful 1.8-litre turbo engine.

Model Variant New 2022 Price (WIth SST) Price With SST Exemption (Before July 1st) Price Increase X70 1.5 TGDI Standard 2WD RM 98,800 RM 93,900 RM 4,900 1.5 TGDI Executive 2WD RM 110,800 RM 105,500 RM 5,300 1.5 TGDI Executive AWD RM 116,800 RM 111,300 RM 5,500 1.5 TGDI Premium 2WD RM 123,800 RM 117,900 RM 5,900 1.8 TGDI Premium 2WD RM 128,800 RM 121,800 RM 7,000

As mentioned, Proton has yet to reveal prices for the remaining 3 models in their line-up, namely the Persona, Iriz, and X50 (their runner-up best-seller). This is odd given that we're multiple days into July 2022. However, we will keep you posted and this article updated with the newest information as it comes in. Stay tuned!