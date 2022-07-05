Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. SST Is Back: 2022 Proton X70 Prices Go Up By As Much As RM7,000

SST Is Back: 2022 Proton X70 Prices Go Up By As Much As RM7,000

Auto News
 | 

SST Is Back: 2022 Proton X70 Prices Go Up By As Much As RM7,000

As we slide into the second half of 2022, the car-buying public has been met with somber news as the SST exemptions have been lifted across the board. National automakers such as Proton, whose customers rely on sharp pricing, have been hit hardest.

With the Finance Ministry refusing to budge on further extending the SST exemptions past the 2-year period (first introduced in June 2020 as part of the PEMERKASA+ initiative), automakers are scrambling to update their pricing to reflect the return of SST into their cost breakdowns.

2022 Proton Saga MC2 - Premium S (AT)

2022 Proton Prices With SST

Proton, for their part, has not yet given us updated pricing for all the models in their line-up but has done so for roughly 50% of it: that is the X70, Exora, and Saga. Once the full updated price list has been refreshed, we will update this article accordingly.

Model

Variant

New 2022 Price (WIth SST)

Price With SST Exemption (Before July 1st)

Price Increase

 

 

 

Saga

1.3 Standard (MT)

RM 34,800

RM 34,400

RM 400

1.3 Standard (AT)

RM 38,800

RM 38,300

RM 500

1.3 Premium (AT)

RM 41,800

RM 41,300

RM 500

1.3 Premium S (AT)

RM 44,800

RM 44,300

RM 500

Starting with the Saga, the brand’s most longstanding nameplate and a car that had been given a facelift and equipment bump back in May (called the MC2), prices have been increased by as much as RM500 for every variant except the baseline 1.3 Standard with a manual transmission:

Secondly, with two remaining variants of the Exora, before its rumoured replacement model comes to the fore, we see a larger price increase of RM2,500 and RM2,000 for the 1.6 Executive and 1.6 Premium, respectively.

Model

Variant

New 2022 Price (WIth SST)

Price With SST Exemption (Before July 1st)

Price Increase

 

Exora

1.6 Executive

RM 59,800

RM 57,300

RM 2,500

1.6 Premium

RM 66,800

RM 64,800

RM 2,000

Moving on to the 2022 model year X70, which had also been given a cosmetic refresh and a mostly-new engine transplant from the X50 Flagship and its 1.5-litre TGDI 3-cylinder turbo-petrol, we see as much as RM7,000 being added to its new on-the-road pricing. Ironically, this is for the range-topping variant that’s solely equipped with the older but more powerful 1.8-litre turbo engine.

Model

Variant

New 2022 Price (WIth SST)

Price With SST Exemption (Before July 1st)

Price Increase

 

 

 

 

 

X70

1.5 TGDI Standard 2WD

RM 98,800

RM 93,900

RM 4,900

1.5 TGDI Executive 2WD

RM 110,800

RM 105,500

RM 5,300

1.5 TGDI Executive AWD

RM 116,800

RM 111,300

RM 5,500

1.5 TGDI Premium 2WD

RM 123,800

RM 117,900

RM 5,900

1.8 TGDI Premium 2WD

RM 128,800

RM 121,800

RM 7,000

As mentioned, Proton has yet to reveal prices for the remaining 3 models in their line-up, namely the Persona, Iriz, and X50 (their runner-up best-seller). This is odd given that we're multiple days into July 2022. However, we will keep you posted and this article updated with the newest information as it comes in. Stay tuned!

Related Tags
2022 Proton SST Exemption Discount On-The-Road Pricing Revision Increase
Print
Jim Kem

Jim Kem

Content Producer

There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party