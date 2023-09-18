Price increase for Lotus Eletre EV, Emira line-up in Malaysia – RM 40k to 83k difference sets you back?

The fully electric Lotus Eletre and sports car Lotus Emira are now sold with new price tags that mark an increase between RM 40,000 to RM 83,200 based on model variants, due to weakening Ringgit in recent months.

The marque’s first-ever SUV, high-performance Eletre that was launched here in April now has a suggested retail price of:

Eletre S: RM 698,000 (from RM 648,000)

RM 698,000 (from RM 648,000) Eletre R: RM 838,000 (from RM 798,000)

Lotus Eletre

Prices listed for the Eletre are applicable in both Peninsular Malaysia and Langkawi. The new price for the base Eletre is yet to be announced pending its arrival at least by 2025, though the initial price indication was set at RM 578,000.

The Lotus Eletre comes with a five-year / 150,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, while the battery comes with an eight-year / 200,000 km warranty.

Lotus Eletre

As for the Lotus Emira line-up, the new retail prices - effective as of 1 September 2023 - are as follows:

Emira i4 First Edition: RM 1,095,000 (Peninsular Malaysia) and RM 509,000 (Langkawi)

RM 1,095,000 (Peninsular Malaysia) and RM 509,000 (Langkawi) Emira V6 First Edition Manual: RM 1,289,000 in Peninsular Malaysia (up from RM 1,205,800) and RM 529,000 in Langkawi (up from RM 478,800)

RM 1,289,000 in Peninsular Malaysia (up from RM 1,205,800) and RM 529,000 in Langkawi (up from RM 478,800) Emira V6 First Edition Auto: RM 1,309,000 in Peninsular Malaysia (up from RM 1,225,800) and RM 539,000 in Langkawi (up from RM 493,800)

Lotus Emira

On Sunday, Lotus Cars Malaysia mentioned that limited units of Emira i4 First Edition are still available at the introductory price of RM 998,800 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Prices listed for the Emira are on-the-road, without insurance, with tax for Peninsular Malaysia and without for duty-free Langkawi. All variants of the Lotus Emira come with a three-year unlimited mileage manufacturer’s warranty.

Lotus Emira

To recap, the Lotus Eletre range in Malaysia comes with two powertrain options, each with two electric motors driving both axles. Equipped with a single-speed transmission, the base and S variants produce 603 PS/710 Nm with a top speed of 258 km/h and a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.5 seconds. Both variants have a max driving range of 600 km (WLTP).

The range-topping Eletre R has a dual-speed transmission that produces 905 PS/985 Nm. Dubbed as the world’s fastest dual-motor pure electric SUV, its 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 2.95 seconds. However, it has a lower max driving range of 490 km (WLTP). All three variants are fitted with a 112-kWh battery, the largest in its segment.

Meanwhile, the Lotus Emira i4 sports car uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine from Mercedes-AMG (360 PS/430 Nm), managed by an 8-speed DCT transmission. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds before reaching a top speed of 290 km/h.

The V6 variant, on the other hand, is powered by a 3.5-liter supercharged engine that generates 400 PS/420 Nm for the manual version and 430 Nm for the automatic version.

Until 30 September 2023, those interested in seeing both models in the metal can visit the Lotus Store at Level 3, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur (from 10 am - 10 pm daily) where the Eletre S in Solar Yellow and the Emira V6 in Magma Red are on display. Beginning 1 October, the display will be moved to the Lotus showroom in Bukit Jelutong, Shah Alam (from 9 am - 5pm, Mon - Fri; 9 am - 4 pm, weekends) as the store in Pavilion KL will cease operations.

Should you have an inquiry or wish to schedule an appointment with the Lotus Experts, contact 016-6112388. For more information, visit www.lotuscars.com or follow the Lotus Cars Malaysia Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels.

