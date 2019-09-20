Proton 3S Centre Opens In Kota Kinabalu

Proton, together with authorised dealer Harapan Maju Sdn Bhd (Harapan Maju) has officially opened the latest Proton 3S Centre in Kota Kinabalu. The Harapan Maju facility is the second dealer outlet to be opened in Kota Kinabalu which carries Proton’s new corporate identity.

The new outlet, built at a cost of RM8 million, has a built-up area of 1,686-square meters. It consists of 12 service bays and 6 service hoists and the parking lot can accommodate up to 50 cars. Amenities such as free Wi-Fi, a coffee bar, laptop charging area, kids’ area, as well as prayer room are available in the showroom.

Harapan Maju is a new Proton dealer who sees great potential in the brand. Bucking the industry trend, Harapan Maju is led by a team of women. They are involved in the daily operations of the business – overseeing sales, service, and marketing.

This is Proton’s 103rd dealership nationwide and vital new addition to its rapid network expansion efforts. Year-to-date, sales for East Malaysia has increased by 22% compared to the same period last year, whilst in Sabah alone, the increase is at 32%.