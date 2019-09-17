Proton 3S Centre Opens In Kuantan

Proton together with dealer Pesat Auto CTM Sdn Bhd (Pesat Auto) has officially opened the door to its latest 3S centre in Kuantan. This is the third dealer outlet to be opened in Kuantan which carries Proton’s new corporate identity.

The facility has a total built up area of 750 square-meters, and is equipped with four car hoists and a total of six service bays. Built at a cost of RM2.3 million and centrally located along the (Jalan Seri Teruntum 6) main road, the Kuantan facility is Proton’s 102nd showroom in operation nationwide.

Dr Li Chunrong, Chief Executive Officer of Proton added, “What we are trying to do is to ensure that when a customer walks into a Proton outlet, they immediately feel the Proton experience. We emphasise customer care, and more importantly, addressing any issues in a professional way. We understand, that listening to customers cannot be an option – it is a priority.”

Proton closed the month of August on a high with 9,127 units sold nationwide – a 36 percent year-on-year growth – making it the highest among the top-five brands in the country. The Saga and Persona remain favourites, while the X70 SUV accounts for approximately 30 percent of sales.