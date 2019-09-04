Proton Receives Over 10,000 Bookings For The New Saga In A Month

Editor's Pick

Proton recently announced that the total bookings placed for the 2019 Saga which was launched on 6 August have now exceeded 10,000 units.

Out of the lot, over 1,000 were received via Proton’s online booking platform where customers can book a unit for just RM9.99. Due to the overwhelming response, the company has extended the closing date for online bookings to 17 September.

The Saga aside, the company also announced that its upward sales growth is continuing for 2019, as a total of 9,127 units have been registered as of August 2019.

The figure represents a 17.6% share of Total Industry Volume (TIV) for the month, pushing the company’s overall market share for the year up to 15.3%.

Year-on-year, sales growth now stands at 36% during a period when the TIV has shrunk by 5.8% compared to 2018.

The company also said that it is on track to exceed its 2018 overall sales figure of 64,744 units, with total sales at the end of August now standing at 61,396 units.  

If the trend continues, Proton will exceed its total sales for 2018 before the end of September itself.

