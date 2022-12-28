Putrajaya MRT Line Phase 2 to start in March 2023

The Putrajaya MRT Line will have its Phase 2 up and running by March 2023, according to Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd.

What they've also stated is that the 38.7km section under the Phase 2 development has been completed which runs from the Kampung Batu station all the way to Putrajaya Sentral. Now, it's just the completion of the rest of the parts involved to make it fully operational in three months' time.

15 elevated & nine underground stations to be added

Phase 2 of the Putrajaya MRT Line will consist of 15 elevated stations as well as nine underground stations. This will be added to the current 11 elevated stations under the Phase 1 line-up which runs from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Baru.

Once Phase 2 is up and running by March of next year, passengers on board the Putrajaya MRT Line can transfer onto other existing rail lines at 10 different stations, which include:

Kwasa Damansara (Kajang MRT Line)

Sungai Buloh (KTM)

Sri Damansara Timur (KTM)

Kampung Batu (KTM)

Titiwangsa (Ampang & Sri Petaling LRT Lines, KL Monorail)

Ampang Park (Kelana Jaya LRT Line)

Tun Razak Exchange (Kajang MRT Line)

Chan Sow Lin (Ampang & Sri Petaling LRT Lines)

Sungai Besi (Sri Petaling LRT Line)

Putrajaya Sentral (ERL & KLIA Transit Lines)

Once everything is completed, Phase 1 and Phase 2 will have a combined section that covers a total of 57.7km and 36 different stations. For those who are worried about parking, the Putrajaya MRT Line will also prepare close to 6,000 parking bays for fellow commuters.