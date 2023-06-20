Raub Bypass on Central Spine Road to open before Raya, saving 40 minutes of travel time

Deputy Minister of Works, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, has confirmed that the Central Spine Road (CSR), also known as Lebuhraya Lingkaran Tengah Utama, will be open to users starting from June 25, 2023.

The route includes the entire stretch of CSR Package 5A and B, passing through the exit near Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Raub.

"While the construction works were initially expected to be completed by the end of this year, I have directed the Public Works Department to expedite instructions to the contractors to complete it before Aidiladha. This is because we anticipate more than 500,000 vehicles to pass through the route, particularly those from Kelantan during the festive season," he said, as reported by Bernama.

He further explained that the construction of the 17-kilometre highway is expected to save users approximately 40 minutes of travel time as they will no longer need to pass through the town of Raub.

"Although the highway is not fully completed yet, we hope that the opening of this exit will provide convenience to users, especially those coming from the East Coast," he added.

He also mentioned that another section near the highway would be opened in September through an exit at the Raub industrial area intersection.