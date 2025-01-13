Recap on The Top 5 Popular SUV 2024 in Malaysia - Don't Miss Out!

You’re a first-timer SUV buyer & didn't know which SUV to choose? Don’t miss out on the best SUVs 2024 in Malaysia.

SUV markets in Malaysia are quite popular, and there is no exception in 2024. SUVs with bigger spaces and advanced features are most chosen and popular amongst Malaysians. Its modern look and sleek style have become popular, especially among younger generations. In this article, we will take a look at the top 5 best sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in Malaysia in 2024 with their prices and unique features.

Price Range: RM 36,000 - RM 145,000

Unique Features: Honda HR-V is the most affordable SUV with its sporty and modern design on its interior and exterior. It also has Honda Sensing features such as lane-keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, and adaptive cruise control. HR-V also offers a spacious cabin and more cargo space. This SUV also features both power and fuel efficiency as it is ideal for urban and long-distance drive.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 161, 907 units

Price Range: RM 6,800 - RM 196,000

Unique Features: The Honda CR-V is equipped with a turbocharged engine that offers both petrol and hybrid variants that have balanced power and better fuel efficiency. As it is from the Honda brand, it also has Honda Sensing that includes forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and road departure mitigation. Its cabin is equipped with high-quality materials and also has a user-friendly infotainment system. This Honda CR-V is known for its interior spaces that can fit a lot of stuff and still be comfortable.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 155,214 units

Price Range: RM 48,500 - RM 83,800

Unique Features: Perodua Ativa is one of the least expensive SUVs while offering lots of advanced features such as a 360-degree camera, lane departure warning, and pre-collision system. This compact SUV also has good fuel efficiency with its 1.0L turbocharged engine. In the interior, Ativa has a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will improve the driving experience.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 132,533 units

Price Range: RM 55,800 - RM 132,000

Unique Features: X50 is powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine that offers a smooth driving experience and excellent fuel efficiency. This SUV also features a 10.25-inch infotainment system, a large panoramic sunroof, and safety features. The Proton’s Intelligent Safety features include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking. Proton X50 also offers a sporty and sleek design and is one of the most attractive SUVs in Malaysia.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 125,399 units

Price Range: RM 41,800 - RM 80,860

Unique Features: Aruz is a 7-seater SUV that is budget-friendly for families that need bigger passenger and cargo space. It's tough design makes it stand out in urban and off-road environments. It is also equipped with safety features such as vehicle stability control, lane departure warning, and emergency stop signal that can improve a safer driving experience.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 125,392 units

If you want to find other best SUV cars, you can visit the official Carlist.my website for a wider variety of variants and models.

Disclaimer: This ranking may change as time goes by, these rankings have been gathered from data.gov.my in 2024 for genuine information.