RON95 Shortage on Major Highways - Malaysians Angry

In an unexpected twist to the Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022 traveling, major highways are reporting acute fuel shortages, specifically RON95.

Malaysians have taken to Twitter to vent their frustration, with many reporting that petrol stations had run out of RON95 with only the pricier RON97 available.



The price for petrol from May 5-11 is RM2.05 per liter for RON95, RM3.94 per litre for RON97 and RM2.15 per litre for Diesel.

That is an RM1.89 per litre difference between RON95 and RON97!

Fuel shortage on major highways!

Twitter user, @shasyaedora complained of fuel shortage on the East Coast from Besut to Kuantan, with many cars left parked at the side of the road or in the petrol stations.

Another Twitter user @ZacZakirin13 advised road users traveling from Kelantan to KL through the LPT highway to refuel their cars before leaving as many petrol stations are out of fuel.

Twitter user, @CikWanZah shared an image of a Shell Kg, Raja which had also run out of fuel for road users.

Heavy traffic has been reported and is expected to peak this weekend as many Malaysians return home to the Klang Valley after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

*Image credit to @shasyaedora and @CikWanZah Twitter