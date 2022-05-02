5,000 Motorists Caught Speeding - Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022

5,000 motorists were caught speeding by the Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) on Friday (29 April 2022) according to JPJ as the balik kampung exodus began.

5,021 out of a total of 750,903 vehicles that went through the AWAS system were found to have been speeding. A further 966 from 236,617 vehicles were caught beating the red light.



Image credit: nst.com.my

According to JPJ the two offences will be subjected to court action and cannot be compounded according to Section 79, Act 333 (JPJ).

If found guilty, the fine can be up to RM2,000.

Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2022

If you were unaware or had forgotten, this comes as part of Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri that includes five non-compoundable offences meaning no saman and direct to court to settle!

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said that the five offences would have to be resolved in court instead of fines being issued. The non-compoundable offences are:

Driving in the emergency lane

The use of mobile phone while driving

Failure to observe the red light at the traffic light

Queue jumping

Speeding

So please drive safe, be courteous on the road and save yourself from a court date!