Ryan Reynolds joins Alpine F1, expanding his investment in sports

Ryan Reynolds expands his ventures into motorsport with Investment in Alpine Racing Ltd.

Renowned Canadian superstar Ryan Reynolds is making waves in the motorsport world, going beyond owning a football team. Renault Group and Alpine have just announced a significant investment of over $218 million in Alpine Racing Ltd, the high-performance F1 team based in Enstone, UK.

The investment comes from a prominent group of investors known as the "Investor Group," which includes Otro Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, and Maximum Effort Investments. This move grants the Investor Group a 24% equity stake in Alpine Racing Ltd, fueling Alpine's growth and ambitions in the Formula 1 arena.

With a valuation of approximately $900 million, this investment leverages the Investor Group's expertise in various sports industry verticals, including media, sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, commercial rights management, licensing, and merchandising.

Led by Ryan Reynolds, the Investor Group has a proven track record of collaborations with industry giants like the Dallas Cowboys, Fenway Sports Group, NFL, Toulouse FC, and Wrexham AFC.

Moreover, the partnership will tap into the group's proficiency in data and technology to optimize the marketing and commercial performance of the Alpine F1 team.

As part of the agreement, Alec Scheiner, Co-Founder and Partner of Otro Capital will join Alpine Racing Ltd's Board of Directors.

The Investor Group's roster of notable co-investors includes Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Reynolds from Maximum Effort Investments, and Rob McElhenney, Co-Chairman of Wrexham AFC, adding celebrity star power to the F1 venture.

While Alpine Racing Ltd's F1 ambitions receive a significant boost, it's important to note that Alpine Racing SAS, responsible for manufacturing F1 engines in Viry-Châtillon, France, remains under the complete ownership of Renault Group, unaffected by this transaction.

The Investor Group is thrilled to contribute to the Formula 1 landscape, utilising its collective experience to support Alpine's growth strategy in one of the most captivating international sports.