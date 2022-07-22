Samsung SDI To Build RM7 Billion EV Battery Plant In Negeri Sembilan

Samsung SDI Energy Malaysia Sdn Bhd (SDIEM) is developing an RM7 billion EV battery plant in Negeri Sembilan, and that's no joke.

Looking to pioneer EV battery cell production in Malaysia, Samsung SDIEM plans to have its second plant up and running in 2025. The news was announced by our prime minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, during the new Perodua Alza launch.

Samsung SDI to develop EV battery plant in Malaysia

800 million battery cells production capacity

This will be a major step for the country's EV production portfolio as Samsung SDI is targeting to create around 1,300 job opportunities for this upcoming plant. A lot of manpower is needed with plans to have the capacity to produce a whopping 800 million battery cells every year.

Datuk Seri Ismail also stated that this project will be a part of the country's goal of becoming a carbon-neutral nation by 2050. This has already been mentioned in the 12th Malaysia Plan.

So far, Samsung SDI (South Korea) has pumped RM3.8 billion into its Malaysian unit (Samsung SDIEM). They're halfway there already, folks.