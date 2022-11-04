Several routes along DASH and SPRINT highway will be closed this weekend to make way for a running event

Be advised several routes of the DASH and SPRINT highway will be closed this weekend to make way for a night run event.

The Malaysian Highways Authority (LLM) has announced the temporary closure of several routes along the Damansara-Shah Alam Expressway (DASH) and the SPRINT highway in conjunction with the upcoming Anak Sarawak Penchala Link Tunnel DASH Night Run, which takes place tomorrow, Saturday, November 5, 2022.

The closure of some routes for both highways will be implemented in stages, starting at 9 am on Nov 5 (Saturday) until 5 am on Nov 6 (Sunday). Following the route closure, DASH and SPRINT Highway users are advised to use alternative routes to certain destinations.

DASH

For the DASH Highway, routes closed are:

LDP to DASH (Ramp 13 D & 13F)

Penchala Link to DASH (Ramp 13E)

Jalan PJU 7/9 to DASH (Ramp 13G)

Persiaran Surian, Persiaran Kenanga, Persiaran Mahogani and Jalan PJU 8/1 Damansara Perdana.

Participants who are participating in the night running event can enter the parking area provided through Persiaran Surian and Persiaran Kenanga.

During the event, DASH users will be diverted to the Persiaran Surian intersection (exit), which is after the Kwasa Damansara Toll Plaza (RRIM).

SPRINT

For the SPRINT Expressway, routes closed are:

Damansara Perdana (Penchala Link Ramp)

Mutiara Damansara (Penchala Link Ramp)

LDP north KM4.4 (Ikea)

LDP south KM3.5 (Empire Damansara)

TTDI Interchange to Penchala heading west

TTDI Junction kg Sg Penchala to Penchala Link (Mont Kiara direction).

Users of both highways are requested to follow the instructions of the traffic officers at the locations involved, and plan their journey in advance.