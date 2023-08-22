Shell App is your new BFF - pay for fuel, redeem free pastries and more just clicks away

Just like you can never have too many snacks for a good road trip, the same goes with phone apps that make your journey easier and more bearable. Add the newly launched Shell App to the screen and it could be the new essential; where you can pay for fuel in the comfort of your own ride or make use of your BonusLink points to redeem free croffles (or to pay for the fuel itself).

Some may be wary about making payments online, but worry not. The Shell App is the first fuel payment app in the country that is protected by a 3-D Secure verification, which adds an extra layer of security to optimise a safer user experience against possible fraud and scam threats.

While that is all well and swell, so how does one make payment without having to step out of the car? Simply launch the Shell App, click on the big blue button ‘Pay for Fuel’, make sure the correct station is selected, enter the pump number, select one of the pre-set amounts in RM or opt for full tank, and then proceed to payment. Spare yourself the hassle and just register your bank card for faster, seamless in-app payment.

The only thing the app cannot do for you (yet?) is to lift the nozzle and fill the tank up. But, you have your trusty ‘abang pam' attendant for that in case you really hate getting high the smell of fuel. Whether you’re paying RM 20 or RM 200 pre-set for full tank, any unused amount will be refunded.

And let’s be honest, most of us don’t stop by Shell stations just to fill up the tank. You can now redeem fuel, selected Shell Select items, or deli2Go pastries and croffles too via the Shell App. Simply register your BonusLink card on the app and you will be able to view and collect BonusLink points not just from Shell, but from 3,000 other merchants such as Shopee, Lazada, Parkson, Sephora, Watsons, and more. Use these points to redeem Shell exclusive rewards or collect enough to even pay for your re-fuelling on your next visit to any Shell station.

Interestingly, the app is able to curate a personalised offer based on your habitual preferences to further enhance your experience at Shell. Love coffee? The push notifications you'll receive will mostly be encouraging you to get caffeinated on a promo.

What else can you do with the Shell App? Other than paying for fuel and collecting points, it can also be a lifesaver when you need to go solat, buy coffee, withdraw cash, or clean your car. Shell App can show and direct you to the nearest Shell station with facilities and amenities that suit your needs such as surau, ATM, Shell café, or car wash.

At the time of writing, Shell App is available at 650 Shell service stations and this all-in-one app is expected to be available nationwide by the end of 2023. Users can now download the Shell App from Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or visit Shell’s official website for more info.

Photos by WapCar.my