Shell Malaysia partners with Lim Tayar to bring Malaysians quality servicing solutions - 5 locations now open in Klang valley

Hey guys. Are you looking for a reputable service center that will be honest in its service and not try to take you for every penny you've got? Well, you're in luck, because Shell Malaysia has joined hands with Lim Tayar - a prominent independent car service provider in Malaysia.

This collaboration is aimed at offering quality vehicle service to owners seeking enhanced and quality servicing solutions.

This partnership ensures that vehicle owners receive service using only genuine, high-quality parts and Shell engine lubricants, with a team of professionals entrusted with vehicle maintenance.

As part of this partnership, you’ll also get a free 17-point vehicle inspection for your car. This is like a detailed health check for your vehicle including important things including brake fluid exchange, spark plug replacement, battery renewal, tire substitution, transmission fluid change, to name a few.

This partnership has already led to five new service centers in the Klang Valley area including:

Shell Bangi 1

Shell Jalan 222 Petaling Jaya

Shell Jalan Cheras BT 12 1/2

Shell Jalan Cheras Batu 4

Shell Bandar Sri Damansara 3

By the end of this year, five more will open at the following locations:

Jalan Gasing PJ

Shell Persiaran Sultan Ibrahim

Shell Shah Alam Seksyen 16

Shell Jalan Ampang KL Bound

Shell Salak South.

Seow Lee Ming, General Manager of Shell Mobility, Malaysia, emphasized "At Shell, we are constantly looking at ways to expand our range of services to bring more value to our customers. The collaboration was forged as we see a huge potential to give customers better and higher quality car maintenance services and other vehicle needs at Shell”

He further expressed confidence in expanding this collaboration by stating, "We are committed to serving more customers in the Klang Valley and soon expanding nationwide. Our goal is to expand our footprint to a total of 30 Lim Tayar-operated Shell Helix Service Centres by 2025, ensuring quality services are accessible to more Malaysians”.

To mark this launch, Shell and Lim Tayar will be offering customers exclusive package deals. During the first 7 days of a new outlet’s opening, the first 5 customers daily will enjoy a “Buy 1, Free 1” offer on selected tires.

Head on to the nearest center to you and get yourself a good deal now!



