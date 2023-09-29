Shell Malaysia partners with Lim Tayar to provide more all-rounded service centres

Shell Malaysia and Lim Tayar recently announced a collaboration aimed to provide more quality, genuine parts, and an overall better servicing solutions to customers in Shell Helix Service Centres across the nation.

With this collaboration in place, customers can expect to see more Lim Tayar-operated Shell Helix Service Centres soon. Through this strategic business partnership, Shell and Lim Tayar have already established 5 Shell Helix Service Centres within the Klang Valley region, with the first launching in Shell Bangi 1 and followed by Shell Jalan 222 Petaling Jaya, Shell Jalan Cheras BT 12 1/2, Shell Jalan Cheras Batu 4 and Shell Bandar Sri Damansara 3.

Malaysians can anticipate the opening of another 5 new outlets by the end of this year, located at Jalan Gasing PJ, SH Persiaran Sultan Ibrahim, Shell Shah Alam Seksyen16, Shell Jalan Ampang KL Bound and Shell Salak South.

"We are committed to serving more customers in the Klang Valley and soon expanding nationwide. Our goal is to expand our footprint to total of 30 Lim Tayar-operated Shell Helix Service Centres by 2025, ensuring quality services are accessible to more Malaysians,” said Seow Lee Ming, General Manager of Shell Mobility, Malaysia.

Clement Lim, Joint Managing Director of CKL Group of Companies also shared, “Partnerships have been part of the DNA of the Lim Tayar brand, and this partnership with Shell has solidified the status of Lim Tayar being able to constantly evolve and stay relevant to our customers. Customers can now have the convenience to purchase a wide selection of tyres in addition to the Shell lubricants at these stores.”

In conjunction with this launch, Shell and Lim Tayar will be rewarding customers with exclusive package deals. On top of that, for the first 7 days of a new outlet opening, every first 5 customers daily, will enjoy “Buy 1, Free 1” offer on selected tyres.

Customers bringing their vehicles in for servicing at Shell Helix Service Centres will receive a complimentary 17-point vehicle inspection. The inspection and servicing done by trained professionals includes critical elements such as brake fluid exchange, spark plug replacement, battery renewal, tyre substitution, transmission fluid assessment, and a host of other essential evaluations.