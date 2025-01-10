Sime Motors Partners With Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia To Accelerate EV Adoption

At the Sime Motors AutoArena event today, Sime Motors revealed a strategic partnership with Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia, aiming to promote greater accessibility and adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

As part of this collaboration, the two parties plan to organise more joint events, including the ongoing Sime Motors AutoArena. This multi-brand showcase, running from today, today (Friday January 10th) until Sunday (January 12th) marks the first automotive event to be held within Stadium Bukit Jalil itself.

Additionally, Sime Motors will provide Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia with two EVs on a 24-month loan, designated as official vehicles for stadium operations. To support these vehicles, Sime Motors will install a charging station at the stadium, which will also be accessible to the surrounding community.

Jeffrey Gan, Managing Director of Southeast Asia, Sime Motors, said, “EV adoption continues to grow in Malaysia, and this is reflected by the continued rise in EV sales, particularly in 2024. By collaborating with Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia, we are not only supporting their operational needs with sustainable vehicles but also providing accessibility to our broader community with EV charging infrastructure. This initiative aligns with the government’s aim of increasing EV adoption by 2030 and helps foster greater awareness and understanding of the benefits of EV ownership for Malaysians.”

“As a leading automotive player, we offer a wide range of EVs across our marques. Leveraging our extensive track record in the automotive industry, coupled with our strong network and robust customer sales care across our brands, AutoArena is a great example of many more unique events and experiences that we look forward to hosting at the iconic Bukit Jalil National Stadium,” he added.

Iliyas Jamil, Chief Executive Officer of Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia, said, “Bukit Jalil National Stadium is a symbol of national pride, and we are honoured to collaborate with Sime Motors to champion sustainability and green mobility. As a key destination for international and local events, we welcome more than one million visitors annually. Our appeal and accessibility serve as the ideal venue to demonstrate the accessibility and convenience of EVs, empowering more Malaysians to embrace sustainable lifestyles.”