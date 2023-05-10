Six year old in Langkawi crashes car while on his way to buy toys

A six-year-old boy and his three-year-old brother go for a drive in Langkawi - crashes the car into a lamppost on the way to buy toys at the shops.

While driving laws in Langkawi may not be as strict as in other parts of the country, it's still surprising to see bizarre things happening over there.

A viral bit of news has been going around the web recently about an incident pertaining to a couple of kids going for a ride in their parents' car.

A few videos uploaded onto Honeyzone Langkawi's Facebook page show a Toyota Vios that had crashed and was found out later to be driven by a pair of brothers who were only three and six years old.

The vehicle was driven with the older brother controlling the steering wheel while the younger brother controlled the accelerator pedal.

According to The Star, Langkawi OCPD Asst Comm Shariman Ashari confirmed that the accident happened along Jalan Bukit Tangga, Langkawi, on Tuesday night (May 9).

"He said the boy had apparently tried to drive to a shop to buy toys while his three-year-old brother tagged along for the ride", according to The Star's Report

Fortunately, there were no injuries or loss of life when the car crashed, and the two kiddos seemed fine. There has yet to be any official statement announced by the authorities regarding the matter.

If the parents are found guilty of allowing their kids to drive their vehicle, the 39(5) of the Road Transport Act 1987 may send them to prison.