Sneak peek: Camouflaged 2023 Proton X50 seen in open road, teases upcoming facelift

In a recent sighting captured by social media user Hector Soh, it seems a camo-wrapped 2023 Proton X50 has emerged on the roads of Malaysia. This hints at a potential facelift for the popular model.

Although only a couple of snapshots are available, they reveal noticeable distinctions from the current X50. Notably, the fully-covered front bumper displays a slightly sharper design compared to the existing model, while the covered rear suggests more than just subtle alterations.

This development comes as a surprise, especially considering the imminent launch of the Proton S70, along with recent sightings of the refreshed X70, which is also awaiting its debut.

It's evident that we're in the early stages of the X50 facelift, and further details are yet to be unveiled. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development!

