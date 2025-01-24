Carlist.my
Surprise! Govt gives 50% toll discount for CNY

Auto News
 | 

Surprise! Govt gives 50% toll discount for CNY

In a shift from previous announcements, the Malaysian government has announced a 50% reduction in toll charges during the Chinese New Year celebrations

Minister of Works Alexander Nanta Linggi has indicated that the toll reduction during the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations would entail a compensation payment of approximately RM20.08 million to the respective toll concessionaires.

The 50% discount will be effective from 12.01am on Jan 27 and will end at 11.59pm on Jan 28.

It will only apply to Class 1 private vehicles and will not apply to tolls at the country’s borders, namely the Sultan Iskandar Building and Tanjung Kupang toll plazas.

On Tuesday, Nanta said the government would no longer give toll exemptions for festive seasons but would replace these waivers with a “more targeted approach”.

He did not elaborate on the approach the government intends to take, but said it would be announced in the near future.

Nanta had said Putrajaya would save RM190 million annually after ending toll exemptions during festive seasons.

He said toll waivers during festive seasons in 2023 and 2024 had cost the government a total of RM356.18 million.

