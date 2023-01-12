Suzuki begins electric vehicle journey with eVX Concept

Suzuki has just unveiled their eVX concept, a vehicle which is basically their mission statement to create an EV by 2025.

Suzuki might not be the biggest Japanese auto manufacturer, but it isn't going to stop them from also wanting to have an EV in their lineup.

Better late than never, Suzuki has just unveiled their eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo in Delhi. The eVX is an all-electric concept SUV derived from Suzuki’s first global strategic EV and is scheduled to be introduced to the market by 2025.

According to Suzuki, the eVX is a BEV model that combines Suzuki’s strong 4x4 DNA with the advanced features of the latest BEVs.

The exterior has also been designed to be instantly recognizable as a Suzuki SUV, but in our opinion, it looks more like a vehicle to come out of Daihatsu rather than Suzuki.

Suzuki unveiled not much else about the eVX or their future EV, but they did leave us with some technical specs, which basically leads us to believe that the car will be bigger than the Vitara and that the EV will be equipped with a 60kWh battery. Apparently, this battery pack will give the SUV a range of about 550 km.