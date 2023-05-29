Telsa Model Y is apparently the best-selling car in the world (Q1 2023)

Tesla's Model Y becomes the first EV to top vehicle global sales number. Knocks Toyota's Corolla off the top spot.

For many many years now, Toyota has come out on top when it comes to the most cars sold by an auto manufacturer. Its Corolla has been the global sales king, as it's pretty much known everywhere and loved by many.

Well, the Corolla has just been knocked off its perch. So who's taken over the top spot? Of course, it's no other than a vehicle made by Tesla.

According to JATO data for 53 markets worldwide, the Tesla Model Y was the world's best-selling car in the first quarter of this year. Recent price cuts and global expansion of the brand have helped it become a sales phenomenon said Motor1.

Not only has the Model Y altered the top 5 spots in which Toyotas usually dominate, but it's also the first electric vehicle to reach the number one position, making history along its way.

"Data collected for the first quarter shows the Tesla Model Y in the lead with 267,200 units sold. The Corolla, which has been one of the most popular cars in the world for years, recorded downward-trending sales of 256,400 units."

Despite the Corolla being a global sales product, it seems that Tesla's Model Y has momentum behind it. Of course, Toyota probably won't be sweating as the other cars making the top 5 are theirs, but still, this is a clear sign that EVs are on the rise and that SUVs are the current favoured body shape.