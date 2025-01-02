Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside Trump Hotel Sparks FBI Investigation

A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday, January 1st, when a Tesla Cybertruck exploded in flames right outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing one person and injuring seven others. Authorities, including the FBI, are investigating the incident to determine if it was an act of terrorism.

Videos shared by witnesses showed the vehicle erupting in a fiery explosion just outside the hotel’s entrance, followed by a flurry of smaller sparks flung far and wide. The blast occurred just hours after a separate deadly attack in New Orleans, where a man drove a truck into crowds of New Year’s Day revellers, killing 15.

The Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas is owned by the Trump Organisation, the company of President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to return to the White House for his second (but non-consecutive term) on January 20th, received significant support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his 2024 presidential campaign that landed him both the electoral college victory and popular vote.

Musk, who is also an adviser to the incoming president, addressed the explosion, stating that it was unrelated to Tesla’s Cybertruck itself. “We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself,” Musk wrote in a post on X. He added that vehicle telemetry data confirmed no faults with the truck at the time of the blast.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill acknowledged the potential implications of the location and vehicle involved. “Obviously a Cybertruck, the Trump hotel—there are lots of questions that we have to answer,” McMahill said during a press conference.

FBI Special Agent Jeremy Schwartz noted that investigators had identified the driver of the Cybertruck, which had been rented in Colorado, but declined to release their name. He emphasised that it was too early to determine whether the explosion was an act of terrorism.

“We understand the public wants answers, especially about whether this was a terrorist attack. That is what we are investigating,” Schwartz said.

President Joe Biden also addressed the situation, confirming that law enforcement agencies were investigating any potential connections between the Las Vegas explosion and the New Orleans truck attack.

According to police, the Cybertruck pulled up to the Trump Hotel at approximately 8:40 am local time, following the explosion shortly after. The occupant inside the 2024 model Cybertruck was killed and seven others with left with minor injuries. Two of the injured were transported to local hospitals.

Las Vegas firefighters are reported to have arrived on the scene within four minutes of the fire being reported and quickly extinguished the flames. The Trump Hotel was evacuated, and most guests were relocated to another hotel.

Authorities have revealed that both the Cybertruck and the vehicle used in the New Orleans attack were rented through the car-sharing service Turo. The FBI confirmed that an explosive device was found in the New Orleans vehicle, further fuelling speculation about a possible link between the two incidents.