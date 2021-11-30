Tesla Model 3 Smokes BMW At Traffic Light

We all kind of expect electric vehicle performance to be potent, but when seen like this, it really emphasises how much more acceleration power it has compared to an ICE vehicle.

A video uploaded by Facebook page District Singapore is making its rounds as it shows just how potent an electric vehicle really is.

Believed to be a Tesla Model 3, the video shows the American electric car accelerating off the traffic lights at a phenomenal pace with an ICE vehicle in chase (camera car).

Video credit: District Singapore

Judging from the comment section, the chase car is believed to be a modified BMW F10 535i, which in standard form comes with 300hp and 400Nm of torque from its 3.0-litre turbocharged engine.

Of course, the modified 535i could not keep up with the Tesla Model 3, as it disappears in plain view before coming back into sight at the next traffic light.

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the fastest electric vehicles ever built, as it can do 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds, rivalling exotic sports cars like the 5.2-litre V10 Lamborghini Huracan Evo, 3.9-litre V8 Ferrari Roma and cars alike.

Netizens who commented on the video had many things to say, including things such as "The Tesla is only that fast because it has above 60% battery power" and "Congratulations as you just have given proof that you were going above 100km/h on public roads which is illegal".

Yes, while we agree it is just silly to record and upload a video showing that you are racing on a public road and breaking the law, it's still fascinating to see a duel between an ICE vehicle against an electric car in the real world.

While it's just a complete waste of battery power and not what it is designed for, there's no denying that electric cars are just rapid, especially when they look so unassuming. When fully charged, the Tesla Model 3 has a range of 567 kilometres, so we bet that little stunt probably brought its range right down.

The Tesla Model 3 is largely known as the world's best selling EV. It debuted in 2019 and was Tesla's answer to a mass-market electric vehicle. It can be had from around RM358k, and you can now buy it through Carsome.my who is an importer of Tesla vehicles in Malaysia.

Don't forget however to berhati-hati di jalan raya!