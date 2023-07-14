Tesla Model Y now open for booking! From RM199,000-RM288,000

Tesla Malaysia's official introduction is just around the corner and you can now book and configure your very own Tesla Model Y on its official website.

Three different variants will be made available for the Malaysian market starting with the base rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model Y with a price tag of RM199,000 followed by the two Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive models, the Long Range at RM246,000 and Model Y Performance at RM288,000.

If you go directly to the Tesla website and click on the Model Y (it's easier just to CLICK HERE), you'll find all the necessary information you need to not only configure the perfect Tesla Model Y for you, but also book it for RM1,000 (non-refundable).

Starting with the base RWD Model Y, this offers a range of up to 430km (WLTP) whereas the Long Range kicks it up to 533km and for the Model Y Performance, it's slightly lower at 514km.

With that being said, there's a big difference in terms of performance as the base RWD Model Y offers a 0-100km/h time of 6.9 seconds with a top speed of 217km/h. The Long Range variant is slightly faster at 5.0 seconds with the same top speed while the Model Y Performance stuns the crowd with 3.7 seconds and 250km/h.

The prices stated above are inclusive of the Pearl White Multi-Coat exterior colourway, but there are also four other options to choose from. For an additional RM5,000, you can spec out the Model Y in either Solid Black, Midnight Silver Metallic, or Deep Blue Metallic. Fork out RM10,000 extra and you can get it in Red Multi-Coat.

There are two wheel options for the base RWD Model Y, the standard 19-inch Gemini Wheels, or add RM10,000 more for the set of 20-inch Induction Wheels. An all-black interior also comes as standard, but for an extra RM5,000, you can get it in Black and White.

By now, most of you might be wondering about the Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability features. Good news! You can get those options but you need to fork out an additional RM16,000 and RM32,000 respectively.

Tesla also stated on its website that the estimated delivery period will begin in early 2024.