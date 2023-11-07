Tesla opens 3rd Supercharger station at Sunway Pyramid - 4 more charging docks available in Klang Valley.

So, you've heard of Tesla, right? If not, what are you living in a cave? Well, they just added 4 Supercharger V3 docks located at Sunway Pyramid, making it their third Supercharger station in Malaysia after the ones at Pavilion and Sunway Big Box in Johor.

This charging dock is exclusively for Teslas, boasting four V3 stalls. And the best part is, the V3 Supercharger station can deliver a peak power of 250 kW of power. So, basically, if one Tesla Model 3 is plugged in, it will accumulate 282km of driving range within just 15 minutes.

However, the actual output a car receives may be adjusted or "throttled down" based on how many cars are connected and charging simultaneously at the station. For example, if multiple cars are plugged in and actively charging, the available power may be distributed among them to ensure that each car receives a fair and efficient charge. This adjustment helps maintain a smooth charging experience for all vehicles using the station at the same time.

But that's not all. Tesla's also got a mobile app that syncs up with the station. It helps you locate it, check your car's battery, and lets you keep tabs on the charging progress in real-time.

If you're concerned about finding an available charging spot at the Supercharger station, you don't need to stress. The Tesla mobile app will provide you with real-time updates on the station's availability, so you'll know if there's a spot open for you.

You can also make in-app payment for your charging session, making the entire experience super convenient. You can rely on the app to keep you informed and if you ever need tech support, they're just a tap away