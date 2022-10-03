The 2022 Mazda CX-8 Edges Closer To The Ideal SUV

Bermaz Motor recently updated the 2022 Mazda CX-8, equipping the elegant SUV with sharper looks, a more engaging drive, and a much wider choice of engines to boot.

In the Japanese automaker’s range of high riders, the CX-8 tends to fly a little under the radar. As their only 3-row SUV in the local line up, it doesn’t quite stand shoulder to shoulder with the CX-9 and its flagship status but definitely punches above its weight when it comes to practicality and sheer capacity.

Options Without Compromise

You’ll get a choice of either 6 or 7 seats with the former in particular delivering a sublimely luxurious experience to 2nd row passengers. Buyers can choose either two standalone ‘Captain Seats’ or one with a centre console and armrest. Not that the other passengers are found wanting either as the CX-8 comes standard with supple leather upholstery while the High Plus variants are treated to an even finer Nappa Leather in Deep Red.

The 8-inch Mazda Connect display infotainment system still offers class-leading user friendliness with its intuitive control knob interface but now supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity alongside a Qi wireless smartphone charging pad. The High variant, however, also adds Wireless CarPlay.

Interior Luxury, Exterior Beauty

There’s really no need to dwell too much on the Mazda’s interior quality as their other models have already carved a reputation for being plenty plush and well above expectations, peppered with an intuitively layered aesthetic that flows from the brand’s KODO: Soul of Motion philosophy that defines the exterior.

Speaking of which, the CX-8's first impression looks better than ever now thanks to a combination of cosmetic upgrades that’s headlined by a bolder front fascia that’s accented in gunmetal and chrome finish on its grille and bumper garnish.

In addition to the existing shades and fan favourites such as Soul Red Crystal Metallic, the new Polymetal Gray and the prominently featured Platinum Quartz add some welcome sophistication to Mazda’s already dynamic colour palette.

Power Or Athleticism - Why Not Both?

However, the real highlight of the 2022 Mazda CX-8 are its engines. As previously offered with a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre SkyActiv-G producing 192hp and 258Nm of torque, the 2.2-litre SkyActiv-D turbodiesel joins the range with 188hp and a very muscular 450Nm - ideal for those seeking maximum pulling power and fuel-sipping endurance while not sacrificing refinement.

The surprise inclusion here, though, is the 2.5-litre SkyActiv-G turbocharged petrol engine, lifted right out of the flagship CX-9. This is Mazda’s most athletic engine with 228hp and 420Nm which, fittingly, is also paired with their i-Activ AWD system to ensure maximum traction, optimal power/torque distribution, as well as enhanced stability and handling in all weather conditions.

A new feature for 2022 is G-Vectoring Control Plus or GVC Plus, a combination of technologies that manages steering input in tandem with torque distribution to ensure a stable yet dynamic drive at all times. Think of it as the next revolution in Traction Control tech. As many will attest to, this is something best experienced and felt than described. This is available across all variants.

At The Forefront Of Safety

Of course, the CX-8 also comes equipped with Mazda’s i-ActivSense driver assistance package that, in the 2.5L High 2WD and up, adds Autonomous Emergency Braking (Smart City Brake Support, front only), Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and an Adaptive Front-Lighting System.

Meanwhile, High Plus variants gain a more comprehensive suite that includes Smart City Brake Support (front and rear), Smart Brake Support (front and rear), High Beam Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, and Mazda Radar Cruise Control.

Power, versatility, sophistication, prestige, and luxury encapsulates the essential appeal of the 2022 Mazda CX-8, which starts from just RM177,674 and can be experienced for yourself at Bermaz Auto’s Mazda Roadshow happening at 1Utama’s Oval Concourse between the 5th and 9th of October.

As before, each CX-8 comes with Mazda’s 5-year manufacturer’s warranty inclusive of 5-year free maintenance (or up to 100,000km whichever comes first).

Click here for more info on the 2022 Mazda CX-8.