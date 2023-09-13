The 2023 Toyota AH40 Alphard & Vellfire frenzy: The automotive powerhouse is in a delightful dilemma in wake of overwhelming demands!

People in Japan are going bananas over the all-new 2023 Toyota Alphard and Vellfire (AH40). These cars are so hot right now that if you order one, you might as well plan your grand parade next September because apparently, there's a massive one year wait for these models - due to the avalanche of orders.

It has been reported that some Toyota dealerships have even slammed the brakes on taking more orders. Why? It seems like they've got a backlog that stretches all the way to next August. Can you imagine the anticipation? These customers are so hyped, Toyota should consider setting up a hotline for daily pep talks on how patience is a virtue and send out stress balls too while they are at it.

Speaking to Web CarTop, one bold dealership laid it out plain and simple: "Once the delivery date is extended to August 2024, we decided to stop accepting orders from customers.” “If we continue to accept orders, the delivery date will be further extended."

We can't say for sure when they'll start taking orders, but some predict it might be around April 2024. Until then, they've put up a "fully booked" sign on their door. Toyota just can't keep up with the demand. That's a good problem, I guess.

Toyota, in diplomatic fashion, explained via a statement on their website, that customers should hit up their dealers for more information on the delivery dates of their vehicles.

Meanwhile, in Malaysia, the excitement is not far off. UMW Toyota Motor has had the order books opened wide, anticipating the same kind of crazy reaction like in Japan. And guess what? This year's quota has already been fully booked. Tough luck to those who did not manage to get their orders in. Why don't you guys consider getting a previous generation models. It can't hurt, can it?

The 2.4-litre turbocharged Alphard and the 2.5-litre naturally aspirated Vellfire are coming in hot at RM 538,000 and RM 438,000 respectively. So, if you've got the dough and the patience to wait for your brand new wheels, by all means, put your orders in - once Toyota re-opens the order books.

It's safe to say that the AH40 has taken Japan by storm and guess which country's next? Malaysia lah!

