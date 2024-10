Are you interested in EVs? Did you hear about the BYD M6 Malaysia? The new family car BYD M6 launch in Malaysia with a starting price of RM 109,800.

Introduction

The family electric MPV, BYD M6 was officially launched by Sime Darby Beyond Auto which is the forth BYD electric vehicle (EV) that has been launched in Malaysia. The BYD M6 or M6 BYD has 2 types of variation. The variation and the BYD M6 price are:

Standard (RM 109, 800)

Extended (RM 123,800)

Even with the higher price for the Extended Version, BYD M6 Extended Version offers a lots of extra features compared to the Standard Version such as Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Intelligence Cruise Control (ICC), Front & Rear Collision Warning and much more.

Design of BYD M6

The BYD M6 MPV car is almost the same as Toyota Innova Zenix and Nissan Serena. This car is equipped with a 7-seater and has 4 varieties of colours. The colour that can be chosen is Crystal White, Ink Stone Blue, Cosmos Black and Harbour Grey. The BYD M6 interior colour of the car is Black + Brown which gives luxurious vibes to the car.

For more information on the design interior/exterior of the BYD M6, you can click here for more information.

Specifications of BYD M6

In terms of specs for the car, both types of variation are nearly similar in specs but a little bit different. Here’s a few information about the BYD M6 specs:

Dimensions Standard Extended Overall Length (mm) 4,710 Overall Width (mm) 1,810 Overall Height (mm) 1,690

Powertrain Standard Extended Maximum Power (kw) 120 150 Maximum Torque (n.M) 310 Maximum Speed 180

Performance Standard Extended Acceleration 0-100km/h (s) 10.1 8.6 Driving Range: NEDC (km) 420 530 Battery Type BYD Blade Battery Battery Capacity (kwh) 55.4 71.8

Safety & Security Standard Extended Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) / / Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) / / Electric Parking Brake System (EPB) / / Electronic Stability Control (ESC) / / Brake Override System (BOS) / / Cruise Control (CC) / - Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) - / Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) - / Blind Spot Detection (BSD) - / Lane Departure Assist (LDA) - / Emergency Lane Keeping Assist (ELKA) - /

These are some of the specifications for both Standard and Extended versions of the BYD M6 car. You can view more information regarding the specs of the car here.

Highlighted Features

You must be wondering, what is the best feature for this new EV car. So here’s a few features that might get you interested:

Sleek Diamond LED Headlights

6 - Shield Airbag System

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Automatic Air Conditioning

360° View Monitor

NFC Digital Key

Below are the things which make your driving experience more fun and interesting:

Mobile Wireless Charging

Push-Start Button

6 Speakers

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Karaoke Microphone Feature with Lyrics

With all these features, you can have a fun ride with family, friends and even colleagues. You’ll feel like going on a trip is something fun and not a stressful ride. You and your family can even be entertained during heavy traffic.

Warranty Package

The warranty for the car is included as below:



Vehicle Warranty: 6 years or 150,000 km

HIgh Voltage Blade Battery Warranty: 8 years or 160,000 km

Drive Unit Warranty: 8 years or 150,000 km

3 years or 60,000 km Multimedia System

Shock Absorber

Dust Cover

Bushing or Gasket Wheel Bearing

PM2.5 Measuring Instrument

AC/DC Charging Port Assembly

USB Charging Port Connector 4 years or 100,000 km Whole Vehicle Lights

Tyre Pressure Monitoring Module

Suspension

Ball Joint

You might want to see a listing of BYD brands here for any models if you’re interested in buying BYD cars.