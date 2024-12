MG7 sedan previewed at KLIMS 2024. Learn more about MG7 specs, price, and interior details including the MG7 review.

SAIC Motor Malaysia previews several new models at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2024 this week. The event takes place from 5 - 11 December 2024 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur. Amongst the models that previewed is MG7 showcasing its sleek design, engine options, and advanced safety features.





MG7 Price

It was first introduced in China in August 2022 before expanding its market throughout the Middle East and Vietnam where the price is approximately VND 1.018 billion (RM 180k) the MG7 Malaysia price will be approximately also RM 180k but it is not confirmed yet until they announce it on the MG7 launch date. Harga MG7 and variants will be announced during the launching event.

MG7 Design





The MG7 is 4,884 mm long, 1,899 mm wide, 1,447 mm tall, and with a wheelbase of 2,778 mm which is larger than the dimension of the MG5 that was launched recently in October 2024.



MG7 sedan is equipped with a frameless door, 19-inch alloy wheels, a variable sports exhaust system, and a panoramic sunroof. The MG7 interior is equipped with seats that feature sporty leather-trimmed bucket seats, Nappa leather upholstery with microfibre suede accents, and a 6-way powered driver’s seat to align with the sporty design.

MG7 Specs

The MG7 holds a Guinness World Record for the highest altitude change achieved by a petrol-powered car, reaching 5,978.17 meters. In this record, the MG7 began its journey from Aiding Lake (-148.379 meters) on February 25, 2023, and completed it at the Laqiongla Mountains (5,829.788 meters) on March 6, 2023.

The MG7 offered two petrol engine options:

Turbocharged 1.5 liter 4-cylinder (188PS and 300Nm) with 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Turbocharged 2.0 liter (261PS and 405Nm) with a ZF 9-speed automatic transmission.

MG7 Safety Features





The sedan offers safety features that differ from the variants available. The safety features are:

Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

360° Around View Monitor (AVM)

MG7 Infotainment





In addition, the MG7 car comes with a 10.25-inch instrument display and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Selected variant features include a premium 9-speaker Bose audio system.

SAIC Motor Malaysia will also be launching the MG Cyberster 2-seater roadster and showcase the upcoming release such as MG3 HEV and MG ZA HEV at KLIMS 2024.

If you want to buy or sell a new, used, or recon car, visit Carlist.my for more information.