The New Proton SAGA Will Be Launched in 2025: Price & Specs

The new Proton Saga 2025 information is leaked? Stay tuned for the latest update, the exterior and interior design of Saga 2025.

Are you curious about the next generation of Proton Saga 2025? There’s a leaked slideshow about the new Proton Saga 2025 design on YouTube. The source of the video is not confirmed yet and the genuinity of the video. But the photo shows the design that matches the current Saga's criteria and maybe the new 2025 Proton Saga.





The new Saga 2025 leaked with a more aggressive design for the exterior. Also, the Proton Saga 2025 interior was equipped with a larger infotainment system and the driver’s seat is on the left side. Is this maybe the new Saga that developed with Geely? Since the Geely-based model has the driver’s seat on the left.

The specific details have yet to be confirmed, but the Proton Saga 2025 price will be a bit higher than the latest model.

The Proton Saga 2025 leaked photos show us what to expect for the new Saga in the year 2025. But take note that the authenticity of these images is not confirmed and the final design may differ from the leaked ones.

