This Is How The Honda E Production Version Will Look Like

All set to make its official public debut at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show very soon, Honda has unveiled the first official images of the production version of its new Honda e electric vehicle (EV). The car is the next step towards Honda’s commitment to making 100% of its European automobile sales electrified by 2025.

Developed with a focus on simplicity in design and usability, the Honda e features clean external lines that are accentuated by the Side Camera Mirror System that replaces conventional side view mirrors with compact cameras, providing live images to two six-inch screens inside the vehicle. The car also comes with pop-out door handles that provide a seamless look.

Inside, a next-generation five screen full-width digital dashboard and connected infotainment system are incorporated within a relaxing and modern passenger cabin that uses subtle, contemporary materials.

The largest area of the Honda e’s full-width digital dashboard is occupied by dual 12.3-inch LCD touchscreens. Connected services and applications accessed via the touchscreen interface can also be activated using voice commands to engage with the Honda Personal Assistant service.

The unique Honda Personal Assistant is activated by saying, “OK Honda”, followed by the question or instruction. Machine learning enables the technology to develop a greater understanding of an individuals’ voice over time, in order to deliver more accurate responses.

Powering the Honda e is a high-power electric motor available with two power outputs of 136 PS and 154 PS, with 315 Nm of maximum torque.

The 35.5kWh battery is one of the most compact in its class yet delivers a range of up to 220 km from a single charge, perfect for every day urban commuting.

A fast-charging capability also allows recharge to 80% capacity in 30 minutes. On the road, the car delivers a responsive and fun experience, with the powerful electric motor driving the rear wheels for a sporty and connected feel.

Away from the car, Honda e owners can enjoy the peace-of-mind of being able to stay connected to their vehicle remotely through the My Honda+ smartphone application.

The Honda e is also accessible using a digital key, allowing the car to be locked and unlocked using only the smartphone application.

In terms of performance, the Honda e can accelerate from a standing start to 100km/h in approximately 8 seconds.

