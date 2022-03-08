TNB Temporarily Shuts Down 40 Substations In KL

Tenaga Malaysia Berhad (TNB) had to shut off electrical supply at some substations to safeguard the public's safety during the flash floods yesterday evening.

Just as we recover from the big Klang Valley flood of 2021, flash floods hit the capital once again, causing mayhem to those who were unlucky enough to be caught out by the sudden heavy rainfall.

After heavy rain started at 3.00pm yesterday, water quickly started pooling up in many areas, which caused several main roads to be flooded.

Among them are Jalan Kuchai Lama and Sungai Besi, where many vehicles were seen submerged in water in the middle of the road and causing traffic congestion.

Apart from that, the water in Sungai Klang was also overflowing, which caused floods in front of Masjid Jamek, Jalan Masjid India and even the road leading to Pudu.

Following the torrential rain and flash floods in several areas around Kuala Lumpur, TNB had to shut off electrical supply from several power substations to ensure the safety of the public.

The areas affected were as follows:

Kuala Lumpur:

Royal Cendana

Bukit Aman

Class G Qrt

PDRM Bukit Aman

Hospital Tang Lin

Car Park Jalan Tanglin

Jabatan Kesihatan Daerah WP Kuala Lumpur & Putrajaya

Jalan Kebun Bunga

Jalan Young Stat

Pejabat Perancang Selangor

Banyan Tree Signature Jalan Conlay

Amphitheater

The Royale Chulan Hotel

Pangsapuri Sri Jati Jalan Jati

Kompleks Budaya Kraf

Restoran Sri Melayu

Rest Hotel Jalan Jati

Kraftangan Jalan Conlay

Hotel Westin

Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera

Menara Worldwide Jln Bkt Bintang

Menara Keck Seng

Royal Selangor Golf Club

RHB

Wisma Inai

Bintang Goldhill Jalan Tun Razak

The Forum

Jalan Bukit Bintang

Bukit Bintang

Ritz Carlton Hotel

Istana Johor Persiaran Stonor

The Pearl Jalan Stonor

Dua Residency Jalan Tun Razak

Conlay Court

The Ascott Jalan Pinang

Menara BIMB Jalan Perak

Suria Stonor

Mini Tower

Hotel Impiana KLCC Jalan Pinang

Lot 170 Jalan Perak

Picture credit: Utusan

TNB has additionally warned that If the floods worsen today or recur, then supply will be shut off at the affected power substations to ensure the safety of the locals in the area.