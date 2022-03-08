TNB Temporarily Shuts Down 40 Substations In KL

TNB Temporarily Shuts Down 40 Substations In KLAuto News
Tenaga Malaysia Berhad (TNB) had to shut off electrical supply at some substations to safeguard the public's safety during the flash floods yesterday evening.
Just as we recover from the big Klang Valley flood of 2021, flash floods hit the capital once again, causing mayhem to those who were unlucky enough to be caught out by the sudden heavy rainfall.
After heavy rain started at 3.00pm yesterday, water quickly started pooling up in many areas, which caused several main roads to be flooded.
Among them are Jalan Kuchai Lama and Sungai Besi, where many vehicles were seen submerged in water in the middle of the road and causing traffic congestion.
Apart from that, the water in Sungai Klang was also overflowing, which caused floods in front of Masjid Jamek, Jalan Masjid India and even the road leading to Pudu.
Following the torrential rain and flash floods in several areas around Kuala Lumpur, TNB had to shut off electrical supply from several power substations to ensure the safety of the public.
The areas affected were as follows:
Kuala Lumpur:
- Royal Cendana
- Bukit Aman
- Class G Qrt
- PDRM Bukit Aman
- Hospital Tang Lin
- Car Park Jalan Tanglin
- Jabatan Kesihatan Daerah WP Kuala Lumpur & Putrajaya
- Jalan Kebun Bunga
- Jalan Young Stat
- Pejabat Perancang Selangor
- Banyan Tree Signature Jalan Conlay
- Amphitheater
- The Royale Chulan Hotel
- Pangsapuri Sri Jati Jalan Jati
- Kompleks Budaya Kraf
- Restoran Sri Melayu
- Rest Hotel Jalan Jati
- Kraftangan Jalan Conlay
- Hotel Westin
- Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera
- Menara Worldwide Jln Bkt Bintang
- Menara Keck Seng
- Royal Selangor Golf Club
- RHB
- Wisma Inai
- Bintang Goldhill Jalan Tun Razak
- The Forum
- Jalan Bukit Bintang
- Bukit Bintang
- Ritz Carlton Hotel
- Istana Johor Persiaran Stonor
- The Pearl Jalan Stonor
- Dua Residency Jalan Tun Razak
- Conlay Court
- The Ascott Jalan Pinang
- Menara BIMB Jalan Perak
- Suria Stonor
- Mini Tower
- Hotel Impiana KLCC Jalan Pinang
- Lot 170 Jalan Perak
Picture credit: Utusan
TNB has additionally warned that If the floods worsen today or recur, then supply will be shut off at the affected power substations to ensure the safety of the locals in the area.