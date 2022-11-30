DASH Expressway toll payments starting 1st December

Editor's Pick
Prolintas, the concessionaire company for DASH Expressway, has announced that they will start collecting toll fees for the Dash Expressway starting tomorrow. 

The honeymoon period (48 days to be exact) is over because starting from tomorrow ( 1 December 2022), you will need to pay toll charges if you use the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH).

DASH Expressway

This was announced by Prolintas today, who have set a minimum toll charge of RM2.30 (excluding taxis and buses) for each toll plaza located along the highway, including Denai Alam Toll Plaza, RRIM Toll Plaza (Kwasa Damansara) and Kota Damansara Toll Plaza.

Prolintas would like to remind DASH users that toll collection will be entirely electronic, either by using Touch' N Go card, RFID, as well as SmartTAG.

DASH toll plazaPhoto credit: Bernama

According to The Star, "The operations department of the DASH expressway will always monitor toll collection systems at three toll plazas, aside from stationing officers at the toll plazas, particularly during peak hours, to assist users".

For any further questions, contact the DASH hotline on 1-300-88-5522

We have listed the complete list of toll charges for different classes for your convenience:

  • Class 1 (Vehicles with two axles and three or four wheels (excluding taxis and buses) - RM2.30
  • Class 2 (vehicles with two axles and five or six wheels (excluding buses) - RM4.60
  • Class 3 (Vehicles with three or more axles (excluding buses) - RM6.90
  • Class 4 (Taxi) RM1.20
  • Class 5 (Bus) RM2.30
