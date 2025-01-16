Top 5 Popular MPVs in Malaysia 2024 and Anticipated MPV 2025

MPV is the perfect choice for family cars because of its spacious cabin. Explore more of the top 5 most popular MPVs in 2024 in Malaysia.

Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) has become a top choice for Malaysian families that is perfect for family trips and daily commutes. MPV is equipped with a larger spacious interior that offers both comfort and practicality. The best Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV) can make the trips or driving experience better. That’s why this article shows the top 5 popular MPV 2024 in Malaysia.

Price Range: RM 12,000 - RM 78,380

Unique Features: Alza is known for being the most affordable and the best MPV vehicle. It is a compact MPV but still offers a spacious interior for passengers and luggage. Alza also has excellent fuel economy, which makes it the perfect choice for family cars. It also offers advanced safety features such as an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, and more.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 502,970 units

Price Range: RM 8,500 - RM 56,800

Unique Features: Proton Exora has a spacious cabin that can fit up to 7 passengers with bigger legroom. The MPV uses a turbocharged engine that offers good performance and fuel efficiency. For the interior, Exora is equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Its affordable price is one of the reasons this MPV became one of the best MPVs.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 181,290 units

Price Range: RM 13,888 - RM 141,880

Unique Features: Toyota Innova has long-term durability and excellent build quality. Not only that, it also offers a comfortable driving and ride that is ideal for family trips. Innova offers both petrol and diesel engine options. This MPV has Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA), and Adaptive Cruise Control for its safety features.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 89,865 units

Price Range: RM 12,800 - RM 168,388

Unique Features: With Nissan Serena, the driving experience will be better because of the advanced driver assistance technology including adaptive cruise control, steering assist, and lane-keeping assistance. Its interior is designed to be spacious and comfortable to meet the passenger's needs. It is also equipped with a premium sound system, leather upholstery, and advanced climate control. Serena offers an E-Power hybrid for better fuel consumption and low emission.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 49,973 units

Price Range: RM 61,888 - RM 109,980

Unique Features: The Mitsubishi Xpander is also one of the best MPV cars with luxurious and aggressive looks. With its smooth ride and handling, the driving experience will be perfect for a longer drive. It offers a 7-seat configuration with reclining seats for bigger space. Also with its build, this MPV is suitable for both urban and rural environments.

Market Demands (until December 2024): 43,592 units

What Will Be The Features of MPV 2025?

We can expect more growth and improvement of MPVs in 2025. The improvement of the MPV will bring much more joy and better driving experience, especially for families. Here’s what to expect for MPV 2025:

Advanced Hybrid and Electric MPVs : As the environmental crisis continues to rise, more eco-friendly MPVs will be implemented for better fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

Improvement of Safety Technologies : The safety technology will be enhanced for the safety of the next generations. We can expect the improvement of 360-degree cameras, automated parking, and more.

Better Connectivity and Infotainment : MPVs in 2025 will likely surprise us with more advanced infotainment systems and AI-powered assistance.

More Spacious Cabin and Interior: Cabin space is one of the best features of the MPVs. It will surely improve to be more comfortable and flexible to accommodate passengers and cargo.

What is the upcoming MPV release in 2025 Malaysia?

As we know what we’re going to expect, here are some of the upcoming MPV releases in 2025:

Xpeng X9 2025: Fully electric 7-seater MPV with futuristic and aesthetic design.

BYD e6 2025: An electric MPV with a range of 522 km when fully charged.

Toyota Alphard 2025: A PHEV MPV that has excellent comfort and silent drive.

Disclaimer: This ranking may change as time goes by, these rankings have been gathered from data.gov.my in 2024 for genuine information.