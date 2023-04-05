Toyota records best-ever 1st quarter, spurred on by new Vios, celebrates by having promotion

UMW Toyota Motor has just had their highest-ever sales registered for a first quarter, with a total year-to-date sales for March 2023 standing at 25,219 units compared to 22,447 units for year-to-date sales in March 2022.

This is a 12% increase compared to the previous year, spurred on by the unveiling and launching of the 4th generation Toyota Vios. The new-gen Vios is locally assembled in Bukit Raja and is offered in 2 variants priced from RM89,600 for the 1.5E and RM95,500 for the more highly specified 1.5G. The Vios is keen to take the shine out of its arch-nemesis, the Honda City

According to Toyota, the popular subcompact sedan has been a bestseller in the Malaysian non-national car market since its introduction in 2003.

UMW Toyota Motor President Datuk Ravindran K. said "The All-New Toyota Vios represents our commitment to provide our customers with the best vehicles and ownership experience. The All-New Toyota Vios is definitely a model that we are proud to put on the road and we hope many Malaysians will be able to enjoy driving the Vios”.

To celebrate the Ramadan season, UMW Toyota Motors has announced a promotion on selected models worth up to RM 8,000*, 100% loan financing* and a Toyota Service Savers promotion with monthly instalments from as low as RM22.

Toyota owners can also expect a seamless car ownership journey with the Extra Mile after-sale services that promises Malaysians an exceptional car ownership experience.

For more information, visit toyota.com.my or call the Toyota freephone line at 1-800-8- TOYOTA (869682).



