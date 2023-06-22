Toyota's bold move: Launching the All-New Innova Zenix while keeping the old Innova alive—What's the strategy behind It?

UMW Toyota recently introduced the highly anticipated all-new Innova Zenix to the market. However, here's an interesting twist—they haven't halted the sales of the previous model. What could be the reasoning behind this decision?

You must have heard the buzz about UMW Toyota's latest release, the Zenix, which takes the mantle from the iconic Innova. And let me tell you, it's quite the splash.

With its new hybrid engine, revamped chassis, and cutting-edge technology, Toyota has gone above and beyond in improving every aspect of the already formidable Innova. But there's one thing missing, and it's something our beloved market craves dearly—an affordable, robust family carrier by Toyota.

Now, in the realm of automotive launches, it's customary for a new model to replace its predecessor. That's just how things work, right? Well, not according to UMW Toyota. Going against conventional wisdom, they've adopted a strategy reminiscent of Perodua's playbook, choosing to continue selling the old Axia even after the arrival of its newer counterpart.

Why would they do such a thing, you ask? Well, it's all about catering to a particular segment of car buyers who may be hesitant to embrace hybrids or find the price of the new Innova (Zenix) a tad steep. Besides, the old Innova still holds its ground as a rugged MPV, thanks to its IMV ladder frame chassis, shared with the likes of the Hilux and Fortuner.

You see, that ladder frame chassis provides an inherent advantage in terms of structural strength and durability. Its construction delivers exceptional rigidity and load-bearing capabilities, making it the ideal choice for those who require an MPV that can handle heavy loads, especially large families with all their gear.

On the other hand, the new Innova Zenix is built upon the remarkable Toyota Global New Architecture (TNGA) platform, boasting the benefits of monocoque construction - think of it as a much bigger Corolla Cross. This translates to enhanced agility, improved space utilization, and an overall superior driving experience.

But let's get real here, and indulge in a bit of speculation. In our opinion, it seems like Toyota might be well aware that the Innova Zenix's price point is positioned on the higher side. So, by keeping the old Innova in the lineup, they can potentially bolster the overall sales of the Innova range.

It's a clever move that allows customers to choose the option that best suits their budget and preferences.

Interestingly, it's not just UMW Toyota in Malaysia that has taken this approach. Toyota distributors in the Philippines and Indonesia have also opted to continue offering the older Innova for the time being.

It appears that they share the same strategy of providing a broader range of choices to cater to different market segments.

It's a fascinating business move, showcasing Toyota's understanding of the diverse needs and preferences of their customers. By maintaining the availability of the old Innova alongside the new Zenix, they ensure that no potential buyer is left behind.

It's a testament to Toyota's commitment to customer satisfaction and their savvy approach in the ever-evolving automotive landscape.

Now, let's talk numbers. The previous-generation, or should we say ongoing generation Innova comes in a range of prices, starting from RM133,880 for the G variant and going up to RM141,880 for the X variant. Meanwhile, the new Zenix kicks off at RM165,000 for the 2.0 V model.

That's a substantial price difference of over RM23,000 between the most affordable Zenix and the top-tier Innova.

Only time will tell if this daring strategy will pay off for Toyota, but one thing's for sure, both the Innova and the Innova Zenix have their unique appeal. The choice is ultimately yours to make, and it's an exciting decision to embark upon!